VIDEO: Project Tornado Live with Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Are you prepared in the event of a tornado?
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto has been taking his Project Tornado program into East Texas schools for more than 30 years, teaching students about safety during severe weather and how to stay prepared.
On Wednesday morning, he presented Project Tornado Live on East Texas Now. If you missed the live feed, check out the video above to watch the show!
Students across East Texas will have an opportunity to learn what to do in the event of an emergency. Anyone can watch and benefit from this important presentation.
Want to follow along with Mark’s presentation? Download the Project Tornado Booklet for KLTV and KTRE! And learn more about Project Tornado and get safety tips here.
More ways to watch
On a desktop, laptop, tablet or iPad browser, enter any of these links:
On a Mobile Phone:
· KLTV News app (tap “East Texas Now” or “Watch Newscasts” in the drop down menu):
· KTRE News app (tap “East Texas Now” or “Watch Newscasts” in the drop down menu):
· KLTV Weather app (In this app, scroll to the bottom):
· KTRE Weather app (scroll to the bottom):
On an OTT device:
· To watch on Roku, download the free KLTV or KTRE app. The live stream is on the main page.
· To watch on an Amazon Fire device, download the free KLTV or KTRE app. The live stream is on the main page.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.