Texas DFPS joins faith communities to pray for child abuse victims on “Blue Sunday”

Since 1994, “Blue Sunday” has been an opportunity for people of all faiths to gather and pray over victims of child abuse on the last Sunday of the month of April.
On April 26th, due to COVID-19, that effort to end “Child Abuse Prevention Month” on a hopeful note will look a little different. Like many events, people across the state will be participating from home.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is joining the annual day of prayer while highlighting the need for attention to the new challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created.
“The goals of Blue Sunday in Texas is to have every person regardless of faith to pray for victims of child abuse, as well as for families in need of help during this COVID-19 crisis and the communities that are supporting them,” said Texas DFPS. “This is also an opportunity for the faith community to learn ways they can assist children and families who are involved in the child welfare system.”
The organization Blue Sunday is offering a number of resources for people, organizations to get involved.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.