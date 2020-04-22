Storm damage reported in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Heavy storm damage has been reported in Polk County following Wednesday’s storm.
Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Byron Lyons said a good amount of damage has been reported in the Onalaska area and Seven Oaks areas.
A separate storm which appeared to have a tornado on the ground tore through the counties of Tyler and Jasper. Reports of damage have not yet been made available.
“All the power’s out in Jasper I think but we’ve been lucky so far,” Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said.
“I just went up to Colmesneil and it looks so far like we dodged a bullet," Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said. "Some of our volunteer fire departments are going to Polk County to help out there.”
“My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado,” said Governor Abbott. “The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather.”
