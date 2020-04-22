Quitman quilter starts national mask-making movement

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) -Quitman’s founder of Stitchin’ Heaven quilt shop took her sewing skills to a national level supplying masks for fighting the coronavirus.
Sydney Shadrix talked to the founder of the mask-making movement Deb Luttrell on East Texas Now about how she got the movement going, and exactly how they make and distribute the masks.
Thursday the mask-making movement will be featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on KLTV at 2 pm for their initiative to bring sewers together from across the country to make and distribute masks to those in need.
