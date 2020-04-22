Thunderstorms continue over portions of East Texas tonight as the cold front finally starts moving through East Texas. We remain under an SLIGHT/ENHANCED RISK for significant / severe weather. This means a 15%/30% chance for significant severe storms to occur. Please remain Weather Alert. Large Hail, Very Gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph along with frequent lightning, some Flash Flooding and even a few isolated tornadoes are all possible. Tornado Watches will likely remain in effect for portions of East Texas through midnight. Again, A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through tonight. Beginning tomorrow, the weather will be rather quiet with lots of sunshine. On Friday, another cold front will move through and could produce a few showers/thundershowers as it moves through. The upcoming weekend looks very nice with mild temperatures likely. The next cold front is scheduled to move through on Wednesday morning bringing with it, more rain and a few thundershowers.