NTSB’s final report details last moments of fatal Harrison County plane crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Numerous causes and factors like the pilot’s inexperience and bad weather led to a plane crash in Harrison County on March 9, 2019, that resulted in the deaths of the pilot and his three passengers, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s final report.
“The noninstrument-rated pilot's improper decision to continue flight into convective weather conditions, which resulted in the airplane exceeding its maximum maneuvering speed and the subsequent in-flight breakup,” the final report stated. “Contributing to the accident was the pilot's inadequate preflight weather planning and his inadequate inflight weather avoidance of that weather.”
THE NTSB’s final report echoed what the agency’s preliminary report stated.
The NTSB’s preliminary report showed that William Robert Kendrick, 51, of Huffman, had a private pilot’s license with only a single-engine rating. At the time of the crash, William Kendrick was flying a 1968 model Cessna T337C twin-engine “push-pull’ configuration, meaning that it had one engine in the front and one engine in the rear.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified William Kendrick as the pilot. is three passengers were identified as Kendrick’s wife, Rebecca Marsh Kendrick, 51, of Huffman, daughter, Kaycee Ann Kendrick, of Farmer’s Branch, and her boyfriend, Coty Ray Shrum, of Farmer’s Branch.
All four crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene, by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
According to the analysis section of the final report, the weather was reported to be clear when Kendrick took off from the Lancaster Regional Airport and headed toward the Lakefront Airport near New Orleans, Louisiana. No flight plan was filed, according to the final report.
However, it turned out that there was a line of thunderstorms and high winds along the flight route. Radar data gathered by NTSB investigators showed the Cessna initially flew east until it entered an “area of convective weather” and then turned west, likely to avoid the weather.
Then William Kendrick flew northeast before turning east again. At that point, he encountered another area of bad weather.
“The airplane then entered a series of descending spiral turns until impact,” the final report stated. “About 10 hours after the accident, a witness noted wreckage near a roadway, and the airplane was located shortly thereafter.”
The NTSB final report indicated that William Kendrick’s Cessna exceeded its maximum maneuvering speed, causing its right wing to break off from the rest of the aircraft.
“Parts of the right wing were located between 1 and 3 nautical miles from the main wreckage, indicating that an in-flight breakup of the airplane had occurred,” the final report stated. “Radar data showed that the airplane was flying at a groundspeed of between 160 and 190 kts before it entered the spiral-shaped flight track.”
Various aviation weather products indicated that the Cessna entered areas of severe weather twice before the crash, and once it entered the clouds and precipitation associated with thunderstorms, the aircraft was also in areas “that were favorable for icing conditions.”
There was no evidence that William Kendrick received a weather briefing the day before or the day of the crash, the final report stated.
“If he had received a weather briefing, he could have been aware of the severe thunderstorms predicted for the flight route,” the final report stated.
According to the NTSB’s final report, a witness who was near the crash site told investigators that he had been waiting for the storm to pass.
“The wind picked up, ‘hard’ out of the west gusting over 35 mph, and rain fell in ‘sheets,’” the final report stated. “There was a single lightning strike. He said that the strike seemed to hit the ground about 1/4-mile northwest of his house. It was the only local strike of the storm that he heard. “
About a minute after the lightning strike, the man heard what sounded like an “air tractor” coming in for a pass, the final report stated. He heard no impact and saw nothing in the air. The ceiling was “no more than 100 feet.”
The witness told NTSB investigators, "I didn't really believe at the time it could have possibly been an aircraft. Thought maybe static electricity in the clouds, or maybe a small tornado attempting to form."
An alert notice was issued after a friend of the family reported that the plane was missing.
“A witness was driving down a road to go hunting. While driving he noticed scattered trash along a clearway above an underground pipeline in a wooded area,” the final report stated. “He looked further at the trash and saw that it was an airplane crash. He subsequently called 911.”
Information from the Federal Aviation Administration indicated that William Kendrick held a private pilot certificate with a single-engine land rating.
William Kendrick’s last aviation medical examination was on Aug. 8. 2018, and at the time, he applied for an FAA third-class medical certificate, which was denied because he was taking a medication used to treat diabetes.
“The pilot's logbook was found in the wreckage. The entry before the last entry was dated May 7, 2005,” the final report stated. “The last entry was dated August 23, 2018, and using flight time carried forward on the last page, the pilot's total logged flight time was 250.9 hours. The investigation was not able to determine how much total flight time the pilot had accumulated flying the accident airplane.”
To read the full NTSB final report, click this link.
