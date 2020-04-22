Man dies after being found in creek following Jacksonville police chase

According to a press release, at about 1:25 A.M Wednesday., a Jacksonville police officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of Rusk Street. The driver failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop in the 200 block of Tilley Street and the driver fled on foot into a wooded area. The officer requested assistance from other officers and began setting up a perimeter. When other officers arrived on scene, they searched for the driver.