Man dies after being found in creek following Jacksonville police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department said a man lead officers on a pursuit early Wednesday morning and later died after being found unresponsive in a creek.
According to a press release, at about 1:25 A.M Wednesday., a Jacksonville police officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of Rusk Street. The driver failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop in the 200 block of Tilley Street and the driver fled on foot into a wooded area. The officer requested assistance from other officers and began setting up a perimeter. When other officers arrived on scene, they searched for the driver.
The release said after a short search, they located the driver lying in a small creek and unresponsive. Officers removed the man from the creek and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. The man was transported to UT Health in Jacksonville where he was pronounced deceased.
Justice of the Peace Wallace has ordered an autopsy.
The release said the driver was identified as Zavar Rashad Jones, 29, from Jacksonville.
The release said no Jacksonville police officers used any type of force during this encounter.
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.
