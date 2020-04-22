Lake Hawkins’ murders featured on true-crime network episode

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) -Monday, April 27, true-crime network Investigation Discovery (ID) will air the story of Hawkins’ serial murderer and kidnapper Jerry McFadden, dubbed “the animal,” on a new show called Southern Gothic.
According to TDCJ records, McFadden was executed for the abduction, rape, and murder of 18-year-old Denise Harrison. She was kidnapped with her companions Gena Turner and Bryan Boone from Lake Hawkins, in May of 1986. Harrison was strangled to death, Turner and Boone were found days later in Upshur County shot to death.
Southern Gothic documents the 1986 murder, McFadden’s escape from the Upshur County Jail, and the manhunt that followed through interviews re-enactments of the crime.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.