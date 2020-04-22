Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' best first- and second-round draft choices are both enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Saints drafted left tackle Willie Roaf eighth overall in 1993 and linebacker Ricky Jackson in the second round in 1981. Their biggest draft blunders included trading away the top overall choice in 1967 for players that lasted one season, and the 1979 first-round selection of punter and kicker Russell Erxleben. Another highly criticized deal involved trading away all 1999 draft picks as well as 2000 first- and third rounders for running back Rickey Williams.
BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — University of Colorado hybrid linebacker Davion Taylor took an unusual path to football stardom. He didn’t play high school football for religious reasons and only had one offer to play in junior college. Colorado took notice and beat the rush of programs offering him a scholarship. In Boulder, he blossomed into a standout safety and edge rusher and track and field standout. Now, it's NFL scouts who have taken notice of the speedy defender heading into the draft this weekend.
UNDATED (AP) — Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen’s rehabilitation process from a shoulder injury looks much different because of the coronavirus. He is one of many college football players who have limited access to equipment and one-on-one consultation. Some experts say those issues could lengthen recovery times and put athletes at risk for re-injury. Many schools are outsourcing the care of their athletes, and much of their rehab is being done at home. Physical therapists and trainers have limited access to the players and must practice social distancing measures when they interact.