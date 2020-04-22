Fatal wreck involving submerged 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major wreck is blocking traffic on westbound Interstate 20 near Longview.
It happened near FM 2087. There were reports that a water rescue team was called out for a submerged 18-wheeler.
From DPS:
Troopers are currently on the scene of a truck-tractor semi-trailer crash on IH-20 westbound near the 589 mile marker. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and into waterway. Unknown of any injures at this time. Traffic is being diverted at FM-2087. More information will be released as it becomes available. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.
This is a developing story. KLTV has a crew on scene.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.