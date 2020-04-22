East Texan creates website for people to share their stimulus

A mission statement on the website reads, “All of us have been impacted by COVID-19, but for many of us life will go on with relative normalcy after this pandemic ends. We have been fortunate enough to keep our jobs, our homes, and our health. However for millions of Americans, this is not the case. By no fault of their own, our neighbors have lost their jobs and businesses, and for many of them the government stimulus check will not be enough. Therefore, let those of us who are able, share with those for whom it will not be enough.”