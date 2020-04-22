East Texan creates website for people to share their stimulus

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas man has created a website that allows those who are capable and willing, to share their stimulus money.
“The point of this money is to get America running again and help people impacted by the pandemic,” Alden Warr said.
Warr created the website, shareyourstimulus.org, in March as a way to help those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A mission statement on the website reads, “All of us have been impacted by COVID-19, but for many of us life will go on with relative normalcy after this pandemic ends. We have been fortunate enough to keep our jobs, our homes, and our health. However for millions of Americans, this is not the case. By no fault of their own, our neighbors have lost their jobs and businesses, and for many of them the government stimulus check will not be enough. Therefore, let those of us who are able, share with those for whom it will not be enough.”
Warr said with the stimulus being funded by American taxpayers, he wanted the money to flow back into the American economy. He said the charities and organizations listed on the website are all well-established, accountable and transparent.
“I wanted to focus on organizations who are focused on helping address this crisis in America,” Warr said.
Warr has ownership in a small company that provides voice technology to senior living communities and nursing homes. He graduated from Grace Community School in 2012 and continued his studies at Texas A&M University in College Station.
