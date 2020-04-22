Anderson County judge limits large retailers to 1 adult customer per family

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - To further slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston has issued an order that limits the number of shoppers in large retail stores to one adult per family.
Johnston issued the order on Wednesday afternoon. It will remain in effect until it is either rescinded, superseded, or amended, “pursuant to applicable law.”
The text of the order requires that large retailer stores like grocery stores, supermarkets, dollar stores, Walmart, Lowe’s McCoy’s, and Tractor Supply limit the number of people coming in to shop to one adult per family when at all possible.
“This order does not apply to single parents who have no one to keep their children, adults who need a caregiver with them for support, and other special circumstances that may arise,” the order states.
The order is an amendment of Johnston’s March 23 declaration of local disaster for Anderson County. It cited Section 418.108 of the Texas Government Code, which gives county judges the authority issue orders deemed necessary to “protect the safety and welfare of the public during a local disaster.”
