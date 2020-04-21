Whitehouse ‘Totally Terrific Teacher Train’ spreads some love to students

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Teachers are still finding unique ways to connect with their students during the pandemic.
That was the case in Whitehouse Tuesday afternoon as the “Totally Terrific Teacher Train" hit the road.
It rolled through some of the neighborhoods where Higgins Elementary School students live. They honked, shouted and rolled on through, spreading joy and smiles along the way.
Students and their neighbors could be seen lining the streets for this special treat.
