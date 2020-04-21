124th District Court works from a distance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With social distancing the norm, gathering in a courtroom certainly is not. KLTV takes a look at how Gregg County’s 124th District Court is operating, beyond a reasonable doubt.
Gregg County 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles is pretty familiar with tech, but his, and many other courtrooms, have had to zoom into the future using applications like, well, Zoom to keep all parties involved safe.
“The judiciary of the state has really been able to move a lot of their cases to remote hearings such as Zoom or other teleconferencing, video conferencing applications,” Charles said.
So often when the Judge turns the lights on in his courtroom he’s often the only one there.
“The Office of Court Administration got each judge in the state a license for Zoom and so it came with almost all the security features Zoom has to offer to keep the hearings safe,” Charles explained.
And get rid of the time limitations of the free Zoom service. They have also had to upgrade some equipment so they are:
“Making sure that groups that we are working with, especially county offices, either have cameras or computers that have the cameras or the microphone application, so we can do the remote hearings,” Charles said.
And more people can attend hearings than the CDC would allow in-person in one room. Inmates can attend hearings without leaving the jail, and it:
“Gives attorneys the ability to visit with their clients remotely instead of having to go up to the jail,” Charles revealed.
But the judge says jury trials would be difficult to do with Zoom so they have been postponed to at least June 1st.
“We’re working, with the Office of Court Administration to eventually be able to go back to doing jury trials, but also make sure we do that safely too. When we ask the public to show up at the courthouse we want to make sure that they’re safe,” Charles said.
All in all Judge Charles is a little surprised at:
“How well the judicial has adapted to being able to move to the remote type hearing and still being able to provide everybody an opportunity to have their case heard,” Judge Charles added.
The courts are still available for public viewing, and you can witness it live streaming on Youtube.
The 124th and the 188th district courts in Longview alternate days that they hold hearings.
If you’d like to check out hearings being live-streamed from district courts around the state of Texas click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.