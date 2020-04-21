Teacher brainstorms idea for unique graduation sign for Sabine High School students

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Before they receive their official graduation recognitions, seniors at Sabine High School will receive a special sign to let everyone know of their achievement.
The signs are personalized for each graduating senior and are available for pick-up through Wednesday afternoon.
“One of the teachers actually has a senior, and she called around a week ago and said hey can we do this," said Tony Raymond, president of Sabine Independent School District school board. “Instead of people not having them because they can’t afford them or some people don’t get them because we don’t get to it or their parents don’t do it for them. How about we just do it for everybody?”
For some students, it felt like a reminder that their journey to graduation wasn’t forgotten by their teachers.
“It kind of feels like during this quarantine stuff that almost the world has forgotten about the seniors in general worldwide," said Halyn McKenzie, a graduating senior who picked up her sign Tuesday. "This small act of kindness really helps us feel like we are included and remembered for this big moment in our life.”
“Everybody wants the seniors to have a good time," Raymond added. "They want them to appreciate that the community is behind them 100-percent.”
Seniors who haven’t already picked up their personalized signs can still do so Wednesday. Teachers and staff will be handing out signs at Hugh Camp Memorial Park from noon to 1 p.m. They’ll also take pictures of each senior, which will be used in a collage.
