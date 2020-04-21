Smith County jail employee, inmate test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An employee and an inmate with the Smith County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the employee came in sick about three weeks ago and has since tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff said the case was traced back to a family member of the employee who works in the healthcare industry. As a result, two separate trusty tanks and four employees were quarantined for 14 days. None of those quarantined have tested positive and after the 14 days the quarantine was discontinued.
The sheriff also said a trusty at the jail showed symptoms last Thursday and was tested and placed in a negative pressure room. The test came back positive on Monday. The sheriff said four employees who had close contact with the trusty have also been quarantined for 14 days along with inmates in J and H tank. The inmates are also now wearing masks full-time.
The sheriff said mid-afternoon today, another trusty from J tank began complaining of similar symptoms as the inmate who tested positive did. The inmate was immediately transferred to the Central Jail Clinic and administered a COVID-19 test. The results of that test should be back early Wednesday.
The sheriff said as previously agreed upon by Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and himself, since both negative pressure cells in the clinic are now occupied, the Marvin A. Smith facility in Gregg County will be available for both inmates who had previously occupied the negative pressure cells in the clinic. This allows for the most recent symptomatic inmate to be housed in one of the negative pressure cells and have one available if needed.
Smith announced the news on Tuesday during the county commissioners meeting.
Also at the meeting, County Judge Nathaniel Moran agreed with commissioners to draft a letter to the governor and asking for more local control to re-open the economy.
