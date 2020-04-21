Police identify man shot, killed by Grand Saline homeowner during alleged break-in

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have identified a man killed during a home invasion.
Grand Saline police say that at about 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, a man identified as Nathan Shields, 35, broke into a home on W. Frank St.
Initial information from the police investigation showed that a home invasion had taken place and the homeowner had shot Shields. EMS arrived at the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him, police say.
Police say this is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 903-962-3145 to speak with police.
