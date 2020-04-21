East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the northern ½ of East Texas for Wednesday/North of Hwy 79. Another strong spring-time storm system is expected to move through East Texas. During the late morning/early afternoon hours on Wednesday, a cluster of strong/severe storms should begin moving into the NW sections of East Texas. Movement should be toward the East and Southeast, pushing through the northern ½ of East Texas through the remainder of the day and into the evening hours. Storms should exit East Texas before midnight on Wednesday night. There is a chance for strong/severe storms over the southern sections of East Texas as well, but the northern areas appear to have the higher chances of getting the strongest storms, hail and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed MOST OF EAST TEXAS under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather during this time period. This is a 30% chance of strong/severe thunderstorms. At this time, the risk for isolated tornadoes will remain low, however, the risk for strong thunderstorms winds in excess of 60 mph, will be in the medium risk category. Pockets of Large Hail will be the highest risk in the storms that move through our area. As was the case on Sunday, a few isolated severe storms were significant hail producers for several hours. This may, once again, be the case as these storms move through. Please, if you can, park your vehicles in a carport of garage, that would certainly be a good idea. The Flash Flooding risk appears to be the greatest over the northern sections of East Texas as strong storms may move over that area of East Texas for several hours during the day. Please remain Weather Alert. Download the KLTV Weather App so that you can stay in touch with your First Alert Weather Team…even if you lose power. Weather conditions for the rest of the week look very nice. Just a few showers possible over northern areas on Friday, but just a few. Lots of sunshine and a few clouds are expected. Mild temperatures likely.