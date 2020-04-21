EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting off with a very slight chance for a few isolated showers. Any activity won’t last long and after this morning, another nice day is ahead with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southeast through the evening. Clouds increase tomorrow with a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could become strong to severe with hail and high winds being the main threats. As a cold front moves through tomorrow evening, rain will be pushed out of the area with clearing skies into Thursday morning. Temperatures will dip back into the 70s for Thursday but warm into the lower 80s again Friday. Another weak cold front Friday afternoon will bring a slight chance for rain and will cool temperatures slightly. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures back in the 70s for the weekend.