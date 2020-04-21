Mineola ISD grading policy tries to balance expectations with ‘grace’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the Mineola ISD School Board met Monday night, they approved changes to the district’s grading policy to reflect the shift to distance learning caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The new grading policy tries to balance school-related expectations with extending grace during the difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, board members got packets that gave details about the new grading policy.
“We understand that this global pandemic has overwhelming impacts on everyone,” the packet stated. “We want to balance expectations for teachers and families and to extend grace to all our MISD family during this time of crisis. We understand this shift to remote learning has changed the instructional impact, and we recognize the need to preserve the integrity of our grading system.”
The packet also said that Mineola ISD’s administrators understand that students have varying levels of support and instructional resources at home.
According to the packet, changing to a pass/fail grading system would not provide all students with the opportunity to raise their overall semester average/GPA.
“By including numerical grades earned during the fourth nine-week grading period, students have an opportunity to raise a previous low or failing grade from the 3rd 9wks and/or the 1st semester,” the packet stated.
If the district only provides pass/fail grades, students would lose the entire semester of weighted credit. It added that student rankings are based on the semester averages.
“The NCAA Clearinghouse treats a grade of ‘pass’ as the lowest possible passing grade,” the packet stated. “This could put our students who are interested in collegiate athletics at a disadvantage compared to students coming from districts that recorded numerical grades.”
- The secondary grading guidelines include the following:
- No less than 9 grades and no more than 15 grades per course during the fourth 9 weeks.
- All grades will be weighted the same in the grade book. Any grade that is significant (test/project-like) will be a double grade in the grade book.
- Up to 3 grades may be exempted for all students in courses in which teachers take more than 9 grades.
- All assignments will have a one-week timeframe to be completed / turned-in.
- There will be an additional week period of grace beyond the initial deadline.
- The fourth nine-week average will not negatively impact student averages/GPA. 4th nine-week average will be determined by taking an average of the first, second, and third nine-week grading periods, then taking the higher of that average or the fourth nine-week grade. The higher of those two grades will serve as the fourth nine-week grade.
- The fourth nine-week grade for students who turn in little or no work during the closure will be decided on a case-by-case basis with campus administration.
- There will be no final exams this semester. The average of the first 3 nine-week grades will become their semester exam grade.
The packet also stated that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or end-of-course tests for grades 3 through 8 will not be given this spring or summer.
“Normally, passing an EOC test is a graduation requirement,” the packet stated. “However, this school year only, students currently enrolled in EOC-tested courses (English I, English II, Algebra I, Biology, and U.S. History) will NOT have to complete their corresponding EOC test, provided they earn course credit during the 2019-2020 school year.”
According to the packet, if a student is a senior and has not passed all EOCs and/or earned credits for graduation, the campus counselors will be contacting parents and guardians.
The packet also stated that high school students enrolled in Tyler Junior College dual-credit courses will be affected by the college’s decisions in regard to grading.
“Information will be shared with currently-enrolled students via TJC’s website and student email,” the packet stated. “Students should log-in to their TJC Canvas account or contact their college instructor for specific information.”
Mineola ISD has implemented a similar grading policy for its elementary campuses. Elementary teachers will be required to have a minimum of nine grades per content area for each nine-week period in the 2019-2020 school year.
All grades will be entered as daily grades, but elementary have the option of counting a more rigorous assignment twice or taking two different content-area grades from one assignment.
“Common assessments and unit tests may be utilized as grades to reflect mastery, but diagnostic assessments and universal screeners such as MAPS and AR STAR are used for instructional planning and not grades,” the packet stated.
Mineola ISD’s new elementary grading policies include the following:
- All remote learning assignments will have a one-week timeframe to be completed / turned-in. The fourth nine-week average will not negatively impact a student's year-end average as long as good faith effort has been made.
- The fourth nine-week grade for students who turn in little or no work during the closure will be decided on a case-by-case basis with campus administration
The COVID-19 crisis has affected STAAR testing and grade-level promotion for Mineola ISD’s elementary students as well.
“Grades 3-8 STAAR and EOCs will not be given this spring or summer,” the packet stated. “Normally, passing the STAAR test is a promotional expectation for 5th grade.
Students will be promoted from one grade to the next based on local school board policy currently in place for promotion.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.