Kilgore police dashcam shows high-speed pursuit with suspected truck thief

Editor’s note: Raw footage of the police dashcam and police bodycam video features explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Newly-released police dashcam video shows a high-speed chase between Longview and Kilgore.
The video shows Kilgore police officers pursuing a man they identified as 19-year-old Caleb Rogers.
The pursuit began around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Woodlawn Street in Kilgore. The pursuit took police back into Longview, where the truck was reported stolen earlier that morning.
In the video, Rogers carefully cuts through busy intersections, hauling a trailer of what appears to be building materials and tools. Once he makes it out of city traffic and on to Highway 31, the pursuit picks up speed.
“Eighty miles-per-hour, crossing over (unintelligible), northbound,” Vince Callahan, a sergeant with Kilgore PD, is overheard saying on his radio.
Callahan and fellow officers tailed Rogers down Highway 31 and onto Loop 281 in Longview.
Eventually, the pursuit takes them to the Summer Green apartment complex. Callahan is heard on the video radioing in his description as Rogers bails from his truck.
“Apartment complex through the grass. On foot running -- white polo, dark blue shirt, blue jeans.”
The dashcam video ends and picks back up with Sgt. Callahan’s body camera at an apartment they believe Rogers ran inside.
“Police! Hands up get on the ground now! Get on the ground! I’ll cuff. Get on the ground now ma’am," the two officers are heard yelling as they enter the apartment.
Inside, Rogers is arrested and taken to Gregg County Jail. Rogers is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Sgt. Callahan said officers do not typically pursue suspects on the road out of concern for public safety. In this case, there were fewer people on the road due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
