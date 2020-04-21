Jacksonville ISD board gives superintendent authority to make COVID-19 related policy changes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During its meeting Monday night, the Jacksonville ISD School Board gave Superintendent Chad Kelly the authority to modify the district’s local EIC policy, so it can accommodate any changes brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
Any changes will only remain in effect through the end of the 2019-2020 school year unless the board votes to take further action.
A spokeswoman for Jacksonville said that one of the changes is that the determination of local honors such as valedictorian and salutatorian will be based on the grades available at this time.
Jacksonville ISD students in grades PK through 6 will receive Satisfactory (S) or Unsatisfactory (U) grades for the fourth-term grading period.
For grades 7 through 12, the third-term grading period average will become the semester average. However, if the student turns his or her projects, work packets, or online assignments, those grades will be factored in for an increased fourth-term grade.
According to the Jacksonville ISD website, the school district will comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that states Texas public and private campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“We will continue online instruction and paper packets through May 29,” the Jacksonville ISD website states. “We will provide summer materials and activities as soon as possible.”
JISD will continue to serve “to-go” lunches each day for students through May 29. These lunches are available at the East Side Elementary campus on the Waco Street cafeteria drive. Students must be in the car to receive lunches.
“Continuing instruction online instruction and activities may be found on our website,” the JISD website states. “Please email your campus principal if further information is needed.”
For more information on the Jacksonville ISD campus closure contingency plan, click this link.
