1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting in Carthage Monday night sent one person to the hospital and lead to the arrest of one person.
According to Blake Smith, Assistant Police Chief with the Carthage Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. Monday. they received a report of gunshots in the 300 block of N. Live Oak St. Police responded and found several people in the front yard of a home, but no one claimed to have seen or heard anything. Officers checked the area and did not find anything.
While they were checking, they were contacted by the UT Health Emergency Room in Carthage saying they had a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest there.
Smith said officers responded to the hospital. The victim was conscious and able to give officers information. Officers also spoke to a man who had brought the woman to the emergency room.
Using the information received, officers went back to the home along with Panola County deputies and collected statements and evidence.
A warrant was later issued and a suspect was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect who was arrested was identified as Clarence Thompson IIII. He was booked into the Panola County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The victim was taken to UT Health – Tyler. Her condition is currently unknown.
