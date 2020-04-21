Gov. Abbott says statewide COVID totals are trending positively

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - During his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that in some parts of the state the number of new COVID-19 cases seems to be flattening out.
He added that the number of patients who have been hospitalized for the virus has remained approximately the same even though the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 has gone up.
Abbott said more than 205,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state of Texas. Of that number, 20,196 people have tested positive for the virus. The governor pointed out that the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus has stayed at or below 10 percent of the total number of tests.
There are also currently 1,419 people who are still hospitalized and getting treated for the more severe COVID-19 virus symptoms. A total of 6,486 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Although 517 Texans have died as a result of COVID-19 infections, that number is low compared to the totals for most of the other states, Abbott stated. The governor said that indicates the efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus have been successful.
Abbott said Texas has no come anywhere close to needing to use the full capacity of hospital beds. Repeating numbers from previous press conferences, the governor said Texas has more than 21,000 beds, 2,377 ICU beds, and 8,300-plus ventilators available for COVID-19 patients.
With the increased numbers of tests being done, Texas’ highest day regarding the number of new COVID-19 cases was on April 9, Abbott said. He said the Lone Star State has since had 12 days in a row where the daily case totals were lower than that all-time high.
Along those lines, 1,200 National Guard personnel have deployed in Texas to help with the COVID-19 testing effort.
Abbott said that he knows Texans want to get back to work as soon as possible and stressed that he and his team want that is well, but they want to re-open the state as safely possible.
To date, the Texas Workforce Commission has processed about 1.58 million unemployment claims, and about $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid out, Abbott said.
“As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are also working to alleviate the severe economic devastation that has impacted so many Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “People are ready to get to work and earn a paycheck again, and the State of Texas is committed to connecting Texans with the many job opportunities that exist throughout the state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission, our local workforce organizations, and businesses across the state who are working tirelessly to connect Texans with job openings during these challenging times.”
The governor explained that there are currently 481,000 available jobs in Texas, and people can visit the TWC website to look for jobs based on the region they live in or are willing to move to. The jobs are companies like Amazon, H-E-B, Randall’s, and Lockheed Martin. Other jobs are available in the healthcare, biomedical, and lumber/logging fields. To visit the websites for the 28 local workforce development boards in Texas, visit this website.
Dr. John Zerwas, the UT System executive vice chancellor of health affairs, explained that one of the this that health experts and epidemiologists look at during a pandemic is the time it takes for the number of cases to double. Zerwas said as things stand now, that period has grown to about 15 days. In a previous press conference, Zerwas said in late March, it only took about three days for the number of COVID-19 cases to double.
“Even so, we’re going to continue to live with this viral burden for quite some time,” Zerwas said.
Abbott said he plans to announce new executive orders on April 27. He added that the executive order that required Texas to stay-at-home unless they were going to the store, to the doctor’s office, to the bank, to a gas station, or to a job that is considered essential is scheduled to expire on April 30.
However, the governor stressed that any steps taken to re-open Texas will take into account the populations that are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus - people 70 and older and those with other health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and weakened immune systems.
Abbott also said he has been talking to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the issues that are affecting the oil and gas industry, and they are both aware of how many Texans work in that field. He added the situation has been worsened by the fact that countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia have lowered their prices and flooded the oil and gas market.