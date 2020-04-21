Gilmer man dies in rollover crash crossing Sabine River Bridge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:14 last night, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-155, approximately 1.8 miles south of the city of Big Sandy in Upshur County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1989 Toyota pickup, Shawn Derek Shannon, 36, of Gilmer was traveling northbound on SH-155 across the Sabine River Bridge when he lost control and veered across the roadway, to the left, and down the embankment at a second bridge that crosses a private pond.
The vehicle rolled over and came to final rest on its top partially submerged in the water. Judge Manes pronounced Shannon at the scene; he was taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer.
The crash remains under investigation.
