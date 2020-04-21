Some elective surgeries may now resume in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, issued an order last week that provides exceptions for procedures that won’t “deplete the hospital capacity or the PPE needed to cope with COVID-19″ at any procedure in a licensed facility that has certified it will reserve at least 25 percent of its capacity for COVID-19 patients and that it won’t request PPE from any public source for the duration of the pandemic.
“So, the guidelines about the 25 percent open bed capacity are very specific. We know exactly how many beds that equates to in our facility," said Jess Mowery with the Baylor, Scott, and White Texas Spine and Joint hospital in Tyler. “The PPE guidelines are a little more vague. So what we’re doing is we’re maintaining a week to 10 days of additional PPE on top of what our normal run rate might be."
“In addition to the surgeries that are on hold, we do roughly 75 pain management procedures each day - injections," Mowery said "All of those cases have been on hold. We have a lot of people with painful syndromes that are excited to have a procedure now,” he said.
Some of the procedures that the hospital will be providing again include knee and hip replacements, spine surgeries, and more.
Texas Spine and Joint has postponed nearly 20 surgeries a day since March 23.
