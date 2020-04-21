East Texas taco fans mourn loss of Curbside Taco

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Sad news on taco Tuesday. Curbside Taco, the first permitted Tyler food truck is closing after serving East Texans for six years.
The announcement was made on social media and the loss of the establishment will be missed. Within an hour of the news of the closing being posted over 100 people commented. One person was “beyond devastated” and another taco lover said “this breaks my heart”.
KLTV reached out to the owner but has not received a response.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.