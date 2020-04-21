East Texas nurse on frontlines in New Jersey: ‘It’s not affecting one group of people, it’s affecting everybody‘

(KLTV) - An East Texas nurse is sharing her experience as she serves on the frontlines against COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Mary Harwell is a registered nurse who is currently working toward her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Harwell said while she was employed by UT Health East Texas, her supervisor sent her and a few nursing friends a message asking if they’d be interested in traveling to New Jersey to help on their frontlines.
“We were hoping that bringing nurses in that were used to [weaning patients from ventilators] would help transition some of the patients in New Jersey off of the vent,” Harwell recalled. “Another nurse and I said yes, we’ll go. That was on a Monday; by Thursday, we were [in New Jersey].”
Harwell said the hospital gave her a tour on her first day after landing. The next, she was working on the hospital floor.
Harwell has served as an RN for around two years, and she’s seen all of the good and bad that comes with serving as a nurse. She said the amount of loss she experienced in the first few days was a stark reminder that she was no longer in East Texas.
“Within our first three days, we had six patients dying almost daily,” Harwell said. “The patients are sick; if they have to go on a vent, they’re hard to get off the vent. You’re seeing patients who are sedated. They have several drips running. There’s not really a rhyme or reason to this.
“When I say that, it’s not affecting one group of people, it’s affecting everybody. It’s old, it’s young. It’s people in the prime of their life."
Despite the overwhelming number of cases many hospitals are experiencing in COVID-19 hotspots, such as New York and New Jersey, Harwell said the healthcare professionals who face the virus on a daily basis remain surprisingly positive.
“It’s heartbreaking. There are days when I’ve come home and I’ve cried... just to go back and do it again, and pray we just have success," she said.
“[The staff in New Jersey] are literally grateful for anybody who has any kind of experience who come out.”
Harwell said the decision was more than just earning experience and money; her 17-year-old daughter has asthma. Harwell, knowing she would eventually come into contact with COVID-19, said she preferred to do so without risking passing on the infection to her family.
“Even if it were a three-week period, we had to figure out, okay how are we going to do this. How are we going to make sure she doesn’t get sick," Harwell recalled. “With her already having respiratory issues, I didn’t want to put a respiratory [virus] on her.”
If there’s one thing she could tell anyone who doesn’t understand how serious the virus is, she said it would be to spend a day in her shoes.
“They don’t see the 18-wheelers full of bodies. You don’t have to take the people down to the morgue. You don’t have to call the family member and say ‘Hey, we did everything we could, but it wasn’t enough,'" Harwell said. “It’s real, and it’s going to get worse. I hope we can overcome all of this.
“I know people don’t get it, and I know a lot of people say it’s fake or it’s created... You don’t get to see what we see. It’s crazy, it’s very crazy.”
