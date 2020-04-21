Arkansas woman dies in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Arkansas woman died in a crash in Panola County Monday.
According to DPS, at 3:23 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-315, approximately one mile east of Clayton in Panola County.
DPS said the investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2020 Kia, Keonna R. Horner, 34, of North Little Rock, AR was traveling westbound on SH-315. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled across the center line and into oncoming traffic where it struck a 2007 Toyota Sequoia driven by Brian L. Coles, 71, of Houston.
DPS said Horner was transported to UT Health – Carthage were she later died.
Coles was transported to UT Health – Carthage where he was treated and released. Two passengers, identified as Sean Coles, 39, of Houston and an 11-year-old male were also transported to UT Health – Carthage in stable condition.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.