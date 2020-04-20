80-year-old East Texas woman discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tyler woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in March is now out of the hospital and regaining her strength at a rehabilitation center.
Vivian Schumer, 80, spent two weeks in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. Schumer’s son, Freddie Summer, said she spent much of that time sedated and on a ventilator.
On April 5, Summer posted a video on Facebook of his mother being released from the ICU and taken into intermediate care, a level of care lower than the ICU. Almost two weeks later, Summer tells KLTV that his mother is now out of the hospital and in a Tyler rehabilitation center.
“She is COVID-19 free," Summer said. "Part of the process is they have to test you two times. And last week, they tested her and she was free of the virus. So at that point she was able to relocate to a rehab, so she could get on to healing.”
Summer said his mother is the first COVID-19 ICU patient at UT Health to be discharged from the hospital. He commends the nurses and doctors who cared for her while she was in the hospital.
“They have been phenomenal," Summer said. "Getting her out of bed, getting her walking. So once she was off the ventilator, just on oxygen, she was able to get to therapy. She doesn’t need the invasive kind that’s required in the hospital, so they have moved her to a rehab facility.”
Following his mother’s release from ICU in early April, Summer told KLTV while he and his family could not visit his mother in the hospital, nurse Dionne Martin helped them stay connected using FaceTime and in other ways.
“She was a hero to say the least,” Summer said. “We shared an album on our iPhone and she was able to pull from that album, print the pictures, and then put them on my mother’s wall."
Martin, a registered nurse, said she typically works in another part of the hospital, but had volunteered to work inside the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU.
“I feel grateful for getting to work up here," Martin said. "I feel privileged.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.