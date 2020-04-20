Weekly Texas Fishing Report (April 15)

BAFFIN BAY: VERY GOOD. 73-75 degrees. The only restriction that pertains to the bay is that there is an 8 p.m. curfew on the beach; this includes public piers and public boat ramps. There are no fishing restrictions as long as you adhere to the social gathering rules of 10'-by-6'. This means no more than ten people in an area at a time, ensuring that everyone is 6' apart on the piers. No one will interfere with commercial and sports fisherman that adhere to the rules. Despite the wind changes we’ve been having in the area, it is still holding good trout, redfish and flounder. They will most likely be found in 2-3' of water and are good on paddle tails in orange or Chicken on a Chain colors. Using darker colors will perform best in dirty water. The Flats in Alazan have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around the Los Corrallos area. Flounder have been good on the inside of tide gauge. Work slow and be patient.