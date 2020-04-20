WEBXTRA: Texas 7-on-7 2020 events canceled

(KTRE) - It should have come as no surprise that the Texas 7-on-7 season has been canceled.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with Buffalo Athletic Director/ 7-on-7 board member Brandon Houston about the cancellation of this year’s season.
The 7-on-7 season has been going strong for over two decades with 128 teams qualifying each summer for the state tournament in Bryan-College Station at the end of June.
The decision had been in the works since Spring Break but the board officially canceled the event Monday morning due to safety concerns of fans and student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
