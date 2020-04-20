WATCH: Longview ISD superintendent talks about grades, promotions, graduation following governor announcement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox appeared on East Texas Now on Monday to talk about how his district will move forward following the governor’s closing of all campuses.
As far as graduation, Wilcox said they will wait to get further instructions from Gov. Greg Abbott on what is allowed.
“I’ve told the seniors, ‘you are going to have a unique senior story from anyone,’ because hopefully this will be over by next year,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the school board adopted a policy that any student in grades one through eight who makes an effort to complete the work given to them at home will get a pass/fail grade.
“This is brand new for all of us,” Wilcox said. “We’ll get through this. When we come out, each one of our students will be stronger than if they hadn’t.”
