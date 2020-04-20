VA officials work to expand COVID-19 testing to East Texas clinic

100 tests available per day for veterans at Shreveport VA (Source: Overton Brooks VA Medical Center)
By Erika Bazaldua | April 20, 2020 at 2:58 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 2:58 AM

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - Drive-thru testing is available for East Texas veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they may have travel hours away from home to get it.

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, LA, is now offering drive-thru testing for Veterans and employees of the hospital.

According to the Shreveport VA, COVID-19 testing is limited to 100 veterans per day. A statement released over the weekend said they are working to increase their testing capacity.

The Shreveport VA also stated they hope to have testing available at surrounding veteran’s clinics, including Longview, as supplies become more available.

No timeline for that possibility has been released.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday through Friday at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center main facility at 510 E. Stoner Avenue.

It runs from 9am-Noon and 1pm-3pm, or until supplies run out.

