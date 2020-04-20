VA officials work to expand COVID-19 testing to East Texas clinic

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - Drive-thru testing is available for East Texas veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they may have travel hours away from home to get it.
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, LA, is now offering drive-thru testing for Veterans and employees of the hospital.
According to the Shreveport VA, COVID-19 testing is limited to 100 veterans per day. A statement released over the weekend said they are working to increase their testing capacity.
The Shreveport VA also stated they hope to have testing available at surrounding veteran’s clinics, including Longview, as supplies become more available.
No timeline for that possibility has been released.
