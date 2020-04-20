Tyler Police investigate burglary at Best Buy; search for suspects ongoing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are looking for a group of people who are suspected of breaking into a Best Buy early Monday morning.
Authorities were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm at the store on 5514 S. Broadway Avenue around 1:48 a.m.
According to Tyler Police, they are searching for two to seven people. Police said the suspects used forced entry into the building.
According to police, a white dodge pickup truck was found abandoned a few blocks from the location. The vehicle was towed away by officials.
Officials did not confirm if the truck was involved in the alleged burglary.
Right now, it’s unclear if any merchandise was stolen. Investigators said they will continue their investigation Monday morning.
