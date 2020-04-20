Tyler ISD board adopts new grading policies, class ranking, for remainder of 2019-20 school year

Vanessa Holmes, Boulter Middle School Principal - Vanessa Holmes has served in Tyler ISD for 16 years. Mrs. Holmes has served as an Executive Director of School Improvement and principal at the Career and Technology Center and Dogan Middle School. Mrs. Holmes has also served as assistant principal and associate principal at John Tyler High School. “Mrs. Holmes exemplifies the Tyler ISD standard of placing our best principals where needed the most, taking on any leadership position where called,” Dr. Crawford said. “She did an outstanding job of leading Dogan and then stepping in to supervise the John Tyler feeder pattern this past year. She will be an asset in continuing to improve Boulter as a John Tyler feeder campus.”