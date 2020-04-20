Tyler ISD board adopts new grading policies, class ranking, for remainder of 2019-20 school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District has announced new information regarding the pandemic’s impact on the 2019-20 school year.
Grading policies have been adjusted. The board agreed that kindergarten through 8th grade classes will receive final grades of pass, fail, or incomplete.
High school final grades will be calculated by averaging the first and second semester grades.
The district also announced its plans for local honor and rank for the class of 2020. Local honors for the Class of 2020, including valedictorian and salutatorian, will be determined based on the grades available at the end of the 4th 6-weeks grading period and grades for TJC Dual Credit courses at the end of the 5th 6-weeks grading period.
Also, six new administrators were announced by the district tonight:
Claude Lane, John Tyler High School Principal – Claude Lane has been an educator in Tyler ISD since 1991. For the past 23 years, he has led Moore MST Magnet School in becoming one of the top performing middle schools in the state. Along with setting the framework for high academic achievement, Mr. Lane has also fostered robust and award-winning extracurricular, athletics, and performing arts programs during his tenure at Moore MST. Before coming to Moore MST, Mr. Lane served as an instructional specialist at Boulter Middle School and fifth grade teacher at Owens Elementary School.
Vanessa Holmes, Boulter Middle School Principal - Vanessa Holmes has served in Tyler ISD for 16 years. Mrs. Holmes has served as an Executive Director of School Improvement and principal at the Career and Technology Center and Dogan Middle School. Mrs. Holmes has also served as assistant principal and associate principal at John Tyler High School. “Mrs. Holmes exemplifies the Tyler ISD standard of placing our best principals where needed the most, taking on any leadership position where called,” Dr. Crawford said. “She did an outstanding job of leading Dogan and then stepping in to supervise the John Tyler feeder pattern this past year. She will be an asset in continuing to improve Boulter as a John Tyler feeder campus.”
Aubrey Ballard – Moore MST Magnet School Principal- Aubrey Ballard has been an educator in Tyler ISD since 2011. He has held assistant principal roles for the past four years at Moore MST Magnet School, one of the highest achieving middle schools in the state. Prior to Moore, Mr. Ballard taught social studies and science at Dogan Middle School and also taught and coached in the private sector.
Dr. Kristen Walls, Hogg Middle School Principal - Dr. Kristen Walls has held administrative roles at Robert E. Lee High school since 2017. She began her career in education in 2007, where she used her experience as a Doctor of Chiropractic to become a career and technical education health science teacher in Garland ISD. She joined the staff at Robert E. Lee High School in 2009 and served as CTE health science department lead and technical dual credit instructor at the Career and Technology Center.
Tara Hinton, Clarkston Elementary School Principal - Tara Hinton has been an administrator in Tyler ISD since 2014. Her leadership as principal at Boulter Middle School and Orr Elementary School has led both schools to achieving high levels of academic success. Prior to Tyler ISD, Mrs. Hinton held administrative roles in Manor ISD.
Josh Currie, T.J. Austin Elementary School Principal - Josh Currie came to Tyler ISD in 2017 to serve as assistant principal at Robert E. Lee High School. Most recently, Mr. Currie has served as assistant principal at Hubbard Middle School. Prior to Tyler ISD, Mr. Currie held administrative and teaching roles in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Lewisville ISD, Life Schools Oak Cliff, and Houston ISD.
Sheri Taylor, Executive Director of Human Resources (Administration) - Sheri Taylor has been in campus administration in Tyler ISD since 2016. She has served as principal of Bell Elementary School and, most recently, Hogg Middle School. Before coming to Tyler ISD, Mrs. Taylor held teaching, assistant principal and principal roles in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.
