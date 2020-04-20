Two Longview fires under investigation as suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire department is looking into two fires they are calling suspicious.
Sunday, April 19 Longview fire responded to a call at the corner of Louisiana Street and East Marshall Avenue where a building was on fire. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said its origin is suspicious.
“We believe that fire is going to be intentionally set,” May confirmed.
That fire was put out quickly and didn’t spread to a nearby building. No one was living there at the time of the fire.
Not far away another suspicious fire burned Alpine Laundry on April 12. He says firefighters:
“Did a really good job getting the fire put out pretty quickly; left a lot of good evidence for the investigator. We did determine that this fire was intentionally set. Through our investigative efforts we were able to find some surveillance video,” May said.
May says that video shows a person walking away from the business around midnight, and a second person walking away as flames begin showing in the laundromat.
“Neither one of them carrying any clothes so they weren’t here doing laundry,” May stated.
And the video shows there was traffic on Alpine.
“There were a lot of vehicles that drove by at that time,” May said.
If a driver got a good look at the subjects, the fire department would like to talk to them. The fire started inside the business.
“We were able to determine that they had used some paper, stuff like that, put it on a bench and set it on fire,” May said.
The people walking away aren’t suspects at this point.
“Just somebody that we definitely want to talk to see if they can tell us anything about how the fire started,” May clarified.
The subjects were last seen walking south on Alpine. So far LFD has not discovered any video of the fire on Marshall Avenue, but they believe that fire was also intentionally set inside the building.
Longview fire investigators have spoken with several witnesses at both of the fires. One witness said they saw two people in the area of the Marshall Avenue fire. Investigators don’t know if the fires are connected and are asking any witnesses to contact LFD.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.