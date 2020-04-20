TDCJ updates Beto Unit 106 COVID-19 cases, 54 tests pending

TENNESSEE COLONY, Texas (KLTV) -Saturday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. the Texas Department of Criminal Justice updated the number of COVID-19 cases at the Beto Unit to 106 cases.
There are 80 cases in medical isolation meaning these people are sick and contagious and isolated to help stop the spread of the virus.
Saturday testing shows 26 positive tests, 15 negative tests, 54 pending tests.
Medical restriction applies to 2500 people who are well but may have been exposed to the virus.
According to TDCJ, as of April 8, any facility with a confirmed positive offender or employee is placed on lockdown. The Beto Unit is on lockdown.
Three employees have tested positive at the Beto Unit.
The offender totals for all TDCJ facilities are 18 offenders recovered, 3 deaths, and 376 people testing positive.
Employee and contract staff account for 83 positive tests, 690 negative tests, and 288 pending tests.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the other TDCJ units in East Texas include:
· Coffield Unit (Palestine area) - 0, 2 on medical restriction
· Eastham Unit (Lovelady) - 0
· Lewis Unit (Woodville) - 0, 2 on medical restriction
· Michael Unit (Palestine area) - 0, 94 on medical restriction
· Polunsky Unit (Livingston) - 0
· Powledge Unit (Palestine) - 0
