State seeking help finding teen allegedly taken by father

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for a teenage boy after his father allegedly fled with him when the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of him.
On April 17, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were granted custody of 14-year-old, Joshua Frazier by Smith County Family Court Judge, Robert Wilson. When the Department attempted to execute the removal of Joshua, the father, Mitchell Frazier allegedly ran with him.
The Department of Family and Protective Services said Joshua is believed to be with either his father, Mitchell Frazier, 59, or his mother Michelle “Meri” Mullins, 49. They may be in either the Tyler or Whitehouse areas.
If you have information about Joshua’s whereabouts please contact Child Protective Investigations caseworker Tracie Crumpton at 903-373-4192.
