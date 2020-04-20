Lubbock man gets 8 years after toddler severely burned in bathtub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Robert Wayne Bunton, 28, of Lubbock was sentenced to 8 years in the 140th district court on April 16, 2020.
Bunton has plead guilty and has been convicted of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to the police report.
The police report states on December 22, 2018, Bunton knowingly, willingly or recklessly placed a 2-year-old in hot water.
The child was taken to the UMC burn unit for their injuries.
Robert Bunton was being held on a $100,000 bond.
