Henderson ISD providing stipend for teachers to help with internet costs

The board approved the stipend for teachers and long-term substitutes filling vacant positions at $100 per month for the three months, covering March, April and May. Lamb said the total cost is expected to be around $76,000 and will be paid for with funds left over in the transportation budget that will not be used due to state-wide cancelations of events. Butler noted that the stipend is only a temporary measure, although the board may consider extending it during a future meeting.