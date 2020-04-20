East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As we progress through this evening and tonight, we may see a few scattered showers/thundershowers over the central portions of East Texas as a weak disturbance moves through. Not expecting much rain with these. Very late in the day on Tuesday, we may begin to see a few showers and/or thundershowers moving through the northernmost sections of East Texas just north of a warm front that will be moving through East Texas. During the day on Wednesday, another springtime storm system will move through our area. Heavy rainfall, isolated thunderstorms and some very gusty winds will be possible once again. During the day on Wednesday and into the evening hours, some widespread shower/thunderstorm activity will move through with the cold front. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has ALL of East Texas in a Slight Risk (15% chance of significant severe weather). Right now we have the Disruptive Weather Outlook at HIGH and may have to issue A First Alert Weather Day before this system arrives. We will, as always, keep you updated. Rainfall totals from 2.00” to 3.00” will be possible over the northern 2/3rds of our area and closer to 1.00” over Deep East Texas. Once this system moves through, We are looking at a very nice Thursday. A very weak front moves through on Friday and with that front, only a few showers late on Friday/early on Saturday. Sunday and Monday of next week look very, very nice. Have a great day, East Texas.