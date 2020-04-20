Crews on scene of rollover involving propane truck in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on the scene of a rollover accident involving a propane truck in northwestern Smith County.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the accident is located in the 19100 block of CR 419. The sheriff’s office said propane is also leaking from the truck.
Units from the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department have responded to the scene.
KLTV has a crew en route and we will update the story with any new information we receive.
