Brookshire, Staples join governor’s economic strike force to reopen Texas economy

Brad Brookshire is the chairman and CEO of Tyler-based Brookshire Grocery Company. Brookshire is one of 39 business leaders across the state appointed to a Special Advisory Council to share ideas with the strike force on how to reopen businesses while containing the spread of COVID-19. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston, jewelry entrepreneur Kendra Scott, Ross Perot, Jr., and computer magnate Michael Dell are also among those serving on the council.