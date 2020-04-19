Tornado Watch issued for some East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 9:27 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler Counties until 10 a.m.
9:16 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson County until 10:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for some counties in East Texas.
According to the weather service, the watch is in effect until 3 p.m. and includes Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, and Tyler Counties in East Texas along with counties outside of East Texas.
