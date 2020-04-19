Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to potentially severe storms are expected to move in this morning and stick around until the late afternoon. The biggest threat we are watching is the potential for golf ball to tennis ball sized hail. Winds could also be damaging, between 70-80 mph, and we could see a few isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding risk still remains low but by no means is it zero. All of East Texas has potential to see significant weather today, so please stay weather alert. Have your First Alert Weather App downloaded with location and notification services turned on. Tomorrow and Tuesday, skies will clear out and we will warm to the 70s and 80s. The next best chance to see storms will be on Wednesday. Partly sunny skies return for Thursday. A few showers could come through late on Friday and early on Saturday.