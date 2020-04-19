Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After yet another very active Sunday, East Texas skies are thankfully mostly quiet. Cloud cover overnight will not totally clear out, and tomorrow will likely start out partly to mostly cloudy before skies begin to clear out later in the afternoon tomorrow. A cold front is currently moving through East Texas this evening and will lead to a calm northeasterly wind throughout the majority of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 50s Monday morning but will rebound nicely back into the middle 70s during the afternoon. More sunshine for Tuesday with only an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening as afternoon temperatures warm to near 80 degrees. Storms roll back into East Texas on Wednesday afternoon/evening and some could potentially become strong to severe, so we ask that you keep Wednesday on your radar and remain Weather Alert. As we get closer to the middle part of next week, we will have a better idea of timing and severe threats. Plenty of sunshine returns on Thursday before clouds fill the sky once again on Friday. Another cold front will move through the area later on Friday, but due to a lack of substantial moisture returning to East Texas ahead of this front, widespread showers and thunderstorms is not likely. Higher pressure builds in over East Texas by Saturday afternoon and looks to finally give us some pleasant and clear weather for most of next weekend.