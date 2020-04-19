Masks ‘mandatory’ when Titus county businesses reopen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With Texas businesses preparing to reopen in the near future, it will be a safety-protocol-heavy process for customers to go through.
In Titus County, officials announced that starting Monday night, all customers entering any business must use hand sanitizer and wear a facial covering.
Idle for over a month, downtown Mount Pleasant businesses are looking forward to opening their doors again.
“It’s sad to seen the square downtown closed up. We’ve been totally closed so it’s definitely been different, we’ve living in a different time that’s for sure. It’s been here since 1993; we’ve owned it since September, so opening back up would be great news,” says Eric Sheffield of the La Vie company.
County Judge Brian Lee announced Friday that mandatory use of hand sanitizer and wearing of face coverings is vital to making this work.
“There’s responsibility on all of our parts. And we have got a situation in Mount Pleasant with some large entities and stores, Wal-mart , Lowe’s. And we’ve always got that possibility to cross-contaminate. We feel like wearing masks is a small price to pay for that decline,” Lee says.
For businesses on the downtown Mount Pleasant square who've gone without revenue for the past month, they simply want to get back to business however they can.
"We feel like it's important, we feel like it's a good first step, and I'm taking advice from guys a lot smarter than me in the medical field on wearing the kind of simple mask we're requiring," Judge Lee says.
And if that means a little extra caution, business owners are fine with that.
“Anything we can do to protect our neighbors, our friends our family, I think it’s a small price to pay,” Sheffield says.
The order to wear face coverings and the use of hand sanitizer goes into effect in Titus county Monday night at 11:59.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.