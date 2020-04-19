Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Task force to help Arkansas' economic recovery from COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has created a task force to help the state recover economically from restrictions that were put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The governor announced Saturday the task force will be led by Steuart Walton, the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas. Hutchinson says the group will focus on helping small businesses because “that’s where we want to be able to get back to work.” State health officials say one more person has died in Arkansas after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 38.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas cop says he's been mistreated since reinstatement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was reinstated after being fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a judge to hold Little Rock’s mayor and police chief in contempt, saying he has been mistreated since returning to work. The Arkansas Democrat reports that Officer Charlie Starks’ attorney, Robert Newcomb, filed an motion on Wednesday. Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy in the shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A judge overturned a commission's ruling that upheld the firing, ordering the officer to be reinstated. Starks claims he's been treated badly since returning to the force.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Arkansas lawmakers OK budget, ending session amid pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the state's budget and reauthorized its Medicaid expansion as they wrapped up this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion revenue stabilization law, which sets spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. The House also approved the state's Medicaid budget, includes funding for the expansion program that has led to drawn-out fights in past years. The Legislature met in two different locations for the session, with the House in a basketball arena, because of the outbreak. They plan to formally adjourn April 24.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY
Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for his superiors to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In the glare of a public spotlight, Adm. Mike Gilday, will decide whether Capt. Brett Crozier stepped out of line or did the right thing when he went around his chain of command and sent an email pushing for action to stem the growing outbreak, which has killed one sailor. Crozier was fired on orders from Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, who has since resigned.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man. In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus. Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.
SENATE PRESIDENT-ARKANSAS
GOP Sen. Jimmy Hickey elected next leader of Arkansas Senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey has been elected to serve as the next leader of the Arkansas Senate. The majority-Republican Senate elected the Texarkana lawmaker Thursday to serve as its president pro tempore starting in 2021. Hickey will succeed current Senate President Jim Hendren, who has been in the position since 2019. Hickey defeated Republican Sen. Bart Hester in the secret ballot vote, and the number of votes he won in the 35-member Senate was not announced. Hickey represents District 11 in southwest Arkansas and has served in the Senate since 2013. He was elected as lawmakers wrapped up this year's session.