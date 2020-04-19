East Texas man making N-95-like masks to help with ‘mandatory mask requirements’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More and more counties across the country are requiring those in public to wear face masks of some sort, and one East Texas man wants to help with the demand for masks.
As of Monday night, Titus County is the first East Texas county to require residents to wear some sort of face mask while in public.
Dallas County has a similar requirement and many businesses across the country are requiring their employees and customers to wear masks while in the stores.
“It’s getting to the point where, yes, this is mandatory in certain areas,” said Jonathan Peace, the founder and president of SPARC Industries in Tyler. “For those people in those areas that have to have a face covering or mask, this will definitely help out a lot.”
Peace is making a close-to N-95 level mask to help people meet those face-covering requirements as safely as possible.
“It’ll actually seal off completely to the face, unlike the cloth face coverings a lot of people are making,” said Peace.
The masks are made from medical-grade polymer and can be sanitized using an autoclave, or at home.
“If you’re at home and you want to sanitize this, you can spray it with Lysol or wipe it off with a Clorox wipe or put it in the dishwasher,” said Peace. “The heat from the dishwasher will sanitize it as well. The mask can hold a consistent temperature of up to 250 degrees, without deforming, it’s all medical grade, it’s made to be sanitized in that manner.”
Peace is doing a buy one, donate one program for the masks and he’ll charge around $16-$18.
“The people that really need them, like first responders, medical personnel, law enforcement, I will be donating those for free, with the proceeds from the purchased ones paying for them,” said Peace.
According to Peace, all pre-orders that have already been placed will receive the mask free of charge, because he did receive a lot of donations. After those are fulfilled — and for any orders going forward — he’ll use the buy one, donate one program.
Peace said he’ll start shipping masks out on Monday and once he’s caught up on orders, he hopes to eventually make a couple different sizes of the masks.
